Charles L. "Chuck" Nichol
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Charles L. "Chuck" Nichol

July 31, 1937-March 25, 2021

Charles L. "Chuck" Nichol died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City at the age of 83.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Committal services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be held Monday evening, March 29, from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Charles "Chuck" Nichol was born to Ina (Richeson) and Leonard Nichol on July 31, 1937 in Green Mountain, Iowa. He graduated from Greene high school in 1956 and Wartburg College in 1960.

Chuck began teaching science and social studies as well as coaching in Correctionville, IA, Clarksville, IA, Lake Mills, IA and eventually Mason City High School for 21 years. Chuck coached football, boys and girls track, and also started two girls' basketball programs in Lake Mills and Mason City. In 1972 he received an award for such programs. Chuck was honored by the 2013 Girls State Basketball Tournament as a model of sportsmanship and decorum for Mason City High School and its community.

Chuck was an avid fisherman and went to great detail in planning his fishing adventures, including trips to Canada. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, and loved to travel. Chuck had a deep faith and took comfort in his faith family at Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by first cousins, Larry (Sharon) Somers, Harold (Joyce) Nichol, Jr., Averil Lee, Sherri (Tom) Ryan, and Betty Butler; as well as by a special cousin, Lori Somers; and close family friend, Jolene Mittelstadt.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
Mar
30
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
harold nichol
April 14, 2021
Coach Nichol was an inspiration to me to start my career as a teacher and coach. As a member of the #1 football team in our class in 1972, but denied the opportunity to play in the first ever state Football playoff was a huge disappointment to our coach and the team. Coach was a good man and care about his players and had many great teams in Lake Mills. I enjoyed talking about the glory days when I ran into him at NIACC basketball games after he had retired. Rest in peace Coach. Photo from 1972 after winning the North Iowa Conference championship. Then the bad news of being told we didn't make the playoffs. Still one of the best football teams to play for the Lake Mills Bulldogs.
Kevin Pederson
March 27, 2021
Many great memories surrounding my high school days at LMCHS involving Coach Nichols! He was a great coach and leader of young people. I just wish we would have been able to beat Belmond our senior year when we were both undefeated. However, beating Forest City was a great accomplishment for us that year.
william herwig
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results