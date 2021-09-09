Charles "Charlie" B. Thrams

May 8, 1925-September 6, 2021

MASON CITY-Charles "Charlie" B. Thrams, 96, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St. NW with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Avenue, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that those attending the visitation and funeral service wear masks. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Charlie was born on May 8, 1925, in Chariton, Iowa to Myrtle Rose, and was welcomed into the family of Willard and Bernice Thrams and adopted at the age of 11. He was drafted out of his junior year in high school into the U.S. Army to support war efforts in WWII. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1947 after serving three years in the Army. Charlie married Sally Jean Walters on January 1, 1948 in the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa and to this union five children were born. Charlie and Sally celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on January 1, 2017. Charlie's working career included driving truck for DX Sunray Oil Company, and Mitchell and Ruan Trucking Companies. After retiring from truck driving Charlie enjoyed driving a school bus for 20 years for Mason City Schools and Head Start Early Childhood School. Charlie enjoyed working in his yard and tending his rose bushes, feeding his bird friends, boating, playing a weekly game of pinochle with good friends George and Betty Gooder, and being a docent for the Mason City and Clear Lake Electric Railroad Historical Society. He treasured time with his family and especially enjoyed family vacations at Clear Lake and Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Charlie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, led Sunday School, and served on numerous committees throughout the years. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Charlie is survived by his children Michael and wife Susan of Camdenton, MO, Rhonda and husband Daryl Pyle of Mason City, Jonathon and wife Dawn of Ft. Dodge; son-in-law Ed Behrmann of Ames, daughter-in-law Susie Thrams of Iowa City, seven grandchildren, Amy Knight, Brian (Ann) Squier, Jamie (Katie) Thrams, Brenton (Christina) Pyle, Alecia (Satid) Kippenberger, Matthew and Courtney Thrams; ten great-grandchildren, brother Sam Porter, and many special nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Sally, his parents, his father and mother-in-law Thomas and Hazel Walters, daughter Cynthia, son Thomas, great-granddaughter Rebekah Rose Pyle, brother Reid Thrams, brother Richard Reynolds, and sister Audrey Thrams.Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.