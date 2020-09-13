Charles W. Arndt

(1945 - 2020)

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Charles W. Arndt of Garber, Oklahoma, born in Mason City, Iowa, who passed away at the age of 75, on August 25, 2020. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Charles W. Arndt or send a beautiful flower arrangement to the funeral service.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Howard Arndt and Helen Stoltenberg Arndt; his wife Kay Graves; and his brother Donald. He is survived by: his children, Tammy Fagan (Tim), Bill Arndt (Amy), Ben Arndt (Carey), Lisa Arndt and Charles Arndt, Jr.; and his brother Robert Arndt. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel (3002 N Van Buren St, Enid, OK 73703). Memorials can be sent to Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel, 3002 N Van Buren St, Enid, OK 73703.