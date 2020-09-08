Chloris V. (Anderson) Robinson

Chloris V. (Anderson) Robinson, 86 of Belmond passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Chloris Robinson will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral at the church on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 AM.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.