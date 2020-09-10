Chloris V. Robinson

(1933-2020)

BELMOND - Chloris V. (Anderson) Robinson, 86 of Belmond passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Chloris Robinson will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral at the church on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 AM.

Chloris Verdelle (Anderson) Robinson was born December 31, 1933 in Webster City, Iowa to Myron and Velma (Dick) Anderson. She attended and graduated from Stanhope High School with the class of 1952, and went on to attend Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, completing that program in 1956.

Chloris taught biology and junior high science in Britt for 7 years. During that time, she met Donald G. Robinson of Britt. The couple were united in marriage on June 10, 1962 at the Stanhope Christian Church. They continued to make their home in Britt for another year and a half before relocating to Belmond in November of 1963. The couple were blessed with 2 sons, Daniel and Rick.

Chloris operated her own house painting business for 19 years, while teaching tennis in the summers. She also worked part-time at Printing Services, Inc. in Belmond for 33 years. She wrote the Know Your Neighbor column for the Belmond Independent from March 2011 – December 2016.

Chloris was a longtime member of the Belmond United Methodist Church, where she was active in choir, circle and served on various church boards.

Chloris enjoyed listening to and playing music, watching sports, photography and riding her moped around Belmond.

Chloris is survived by her children, Dan (Julie) Robinson of Dallas Center, Iowa and Rick Robinson of Des Moines; grandchildren Jazmin (Jared) of Pleasantville, Irie (Thomas) of Carroll, Jennyfer of Des Moines, Jaymes (Kaycee) of West Des Moines, Jeremyah of Dallas Center and Jaycob of Dallas Center.

Chloris was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Donald Robinson in September of 2002.

It was Chloris' wish that memorial contributions be directed to the Belmond United Methodist Church.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.