Clement "Clem" Hemann
FUNERAL HOME
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street
Osage, IA

Clement "Clem" Hemann

OSAGE-Clement (Clem) Hemann drew his last breath June 30, 2021. He passed way and leaves this world to enter Heaven. He fought a brave battle with cancer and leaves behind one son Craig Hemann.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage with military honors by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

May he rest in peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com. Champion Funeral Home. 641-732-3706.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
Jul
7
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Osage, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss
Matt Hemann
Family
July 5, 2021
