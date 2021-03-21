Menu
Clement Joseph Johanns
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Clement Joseph Johanns

July 9, 1936-March 19, 2021

OSAGE-Clement Joseph Johanns, age 84, of Osage, peacefully passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the family farm surrounded by his loving family. Cremation has taken place. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the Osage VFW on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and further celebration to follow. Face masks are required. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held in the future in New Haven. Clement was born July 9, 1936, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Clement and Clara (Meyer) Johanns. He graduated from Osage in 1954. Clement served in the Navy during the Korean War and had a long history of service to the VFW. Following the service, he operated the family farm. He was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Alexander) Johanns on July 9, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Together they would be blessed with 12 children, a plethora of grandchildren and 57 years of marriage before Patricia's passing in 2018. Clement made thousands of rosaries for Catholic missions and first communion celebrants; enjoyed woodworking especially making rocking horses; and loved cribbage. He was a good friend to the community and will be missed by those that were lucky enough know him. Clement is survived by his children, Regis (Bernice), Patrick (Barbara), Mary, Jeanne (Greg), Thomas (Milora), Theodore, Christopher (Regina), Steven, Terrence (Jessica), Timothy (Dorie), Michael and Martin (Cassie); his cherished grandchildren; sisters, Irene and Agnes. His family asked, that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Osage VFW Scholarship Fund or do a kind deed for others.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Osage VFW
IA
Mar
24
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Osage VFW
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mitchell County Conservation
March 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the great Johanns family. I had a great 30 years of shared experiences on the family farm each fall. Please let me know when you will be having a celebration this summer, I will be there.
James Weller
March 23, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Clem!! He was truly a special guy. Our love and sympathy.
Jan & Ed Kodet
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire family. God Bless you ALL.
Larry Klemesrud
March 22, 2021
