Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford L. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Clifford L. Smith

BRITT-Clifford L. Smith, 91 of Britt passed away Saturday, June, 26, 2021 at Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Cliff Smith will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 480 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Greg Baum officiating.

Visitation for Cliff Smith will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Jun
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
480 Main Avenue North, Britt, IA
Jun
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
480 Main Avenue North, Britt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Britt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.