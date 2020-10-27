Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Colleen A. Johnson

Colleen A. Johnson

CLARION - Colleen A. (McDermott) Johnson, 86, of Clarion passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Private memorial services will be held.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home & Monument Company
1801 Central Ave E, Clarion, IA 50525
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home & Monument Company
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.