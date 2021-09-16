Menu
Colleen May Olson
Mason City High School
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Colleen May Olson

May 12, 1934-September 15, 2021

MASON CITY-Colleen May Olson, 87, of Mason City, passed away on

Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice or St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Colleen May Olson was born on May 12, 1934 in Mason City to parents William and Juanita (Winter) Muhlstein. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. That same year, Colleen was united into marriage to LeRoy Olson on August 9, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. To this union, two daughters were born, Julie and Shelly.

Colleen was employed at the court house and the unemployment office for several years. She retired in 1994.

In her free time, Colleen enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and bowling. She was involved in the card club and loved playing cards with LeRoy. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her many dogs and cats.

Colleen is survived by her husband, LeRoy; daughters, Julie Olson (Gary Staudt) and Shelly Ziemann; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and sisters, Arlene (Edward) Gallion and Theresa Amos.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, William E. Muhlstein.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
1148 4th St. S.E., Mason City
Sep
17
Service
10:30a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
1148 4th St. S.E., Mason City
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Colleen. She was such a lovely person and I so enjoyed visiting her and LeRoy in their home and giving her communion as a St. James Lutheran Church member. We always had such a nice time talking about their family and hearing of stories from the past. She will truly be missed. May she rest in the arms of our Lord. Sandy Thede
Sandy Thede
Friend
September 16, 2021
