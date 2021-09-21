Craig Humburg

April 23, 1955-September 20, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Craig Humburg, 66, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home in Clear Lake surrounded by his family

Family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The Dock, 500 Main Avenue, Clear Lake, with a Celebration of life at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Miller officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa ALS Association or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Craig Humburg was born April 23, 1955, son of Kenneth and Ruby (Daniels) Humburg. He attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School, class 1973. After high school, he went to work for Jack Kennedy Vegetable Farm in Clear Lake, then went and worked alongside Scot Sorensen as a carpenter.

Craig was united in marriage to Linda August 24, 1985 and to this union two children were born, Derek and Luke.

Craig was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Craig enjoyed all things outdoors, walking his dogs, and especially riding his bicycle. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and cherished the time he was able to babysit Zoey. He looked forward to going to the cabin in Wisconsin, family trips to Colorado and his motorcycle trips with his brother, Keith. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others.

Craig was diagnosed with ALS in June, 2006; however, he never let this define who he was. As his disease progressed, he found various ways to continue to do what he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda Humburg of Clear Lake; two sons, Derek (Stormy Blackburn) Humburg and Luke (Kasandra) Humburg; five grandchildren, Zoey, Landyn, Adelyn, Kadence, Takoda; two brothers, Keith (Dawn) Humburg and Todd Humburg; niece, Keslie; nephews, Dustin, Dylan, and Seth. Special friend, Scot Sorensen; and many extended family and friends.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ruby Humburg; sister, Sally Bell.

The family would like to give a special thank you to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their excellent care of Craig and the Clear Lake community for their support throughout the years.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, 50428.ColonialChapels.com