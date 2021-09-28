Menu
Cynthia Clark-McClement
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Cynthia Clark-McClement

FOREST CITY-Cynthia Clark-McClement, 49 of Forest City died Saturday, September 25, 2021 after sudden health complications at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cynthia Clark-McClement memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark Street, Forest City
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
