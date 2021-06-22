Menu
Dale E. Hemingson
FUNERAL HOME
Iles Funeral Homes - Grandview Park Chapel - Des Moines
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA

Dale E. Hemingson

June 15, 1943-June 14, 2021

PLEASANT HILL-Dale E. Hemingson, 77, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, formerly of Osage, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 14, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, in Des Moines, with a service to follow beginning at 3pm.

Dale is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Crystal (Bryan) Farlow and Carrie (Tim) McCollum; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.

For those unable to attend, a livestream link will appear (at 2:45pm) on Dale's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences and see additional obituary information.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Iles Funeral Homes - Grandview Park Chapel - Des Moines
3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Jun
19
Service
3:00p.m.
Iles Funeral Homes - Grandview Park Chapel - Des Moines
3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Iles Funeral Homes - Grandview Park Chapel - Des Moines
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Jensen Family
June 17, 2021
Camp Courageous sympathy goes out to Judy, family and friends of Dale Hemingson... For the past 20+years Dale has been making Corian plaques for the Camp Courageous' Indoor Swimming Pool to acknowledge donors. Our relationship has only grown with time. It is a legacy and an honor that Dale's equipment is now at Camp Courageous, continuing to bring joy to others. It was a wonderful relationship and we will miss Dale, dearly.
Charlie Becker
Friend
June 16, 2021
