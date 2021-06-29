Danell Dee Sampson

May 11, 1964-April 24, 2021

Danell Dee (Lincoln) Sampson, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Arvada, Colorado. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July, 10th, 2021. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Wes Carter Dog Park, Lime Kiln Road in Osage for a memorial tree planting at 4:30PM. A time of fellowship and meal to follow at Rusty's Last Call in Osage.

Danell was born on May 11, 1964 to Richard Lincoln and Thelma (Loudermilk) Scharper. She graduated from Osage High School in 1983 and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Danell met Craig Sampson, the love of her life. He asked her out on 8/8/88 and they have been together ever since. They were married on May 22, 1995.

Danell loved to bike, swim, hula-hoop, play ping-pong and have dance parties with friends. She loved spending time with family and she especially loved playing tennis with her father. She enjoyed fast walks but always took time to stop and pet a puppy along the way. She was passionate about animals and an avid "critter" lover. She volunteered for Freedom Service Dogs, an agency that trains pound rescue dogs to service people with special needs. Craig and Danell also volunteered for the Special Olympics and Family Fostering Program.

Danell is survived by her husband, Craig; step-son Jason (Abby) Sampson and grandson, Maverik and step-son Lukas Sampson; sister-in-law, Connie (Mike) Brown; father, Richard "Dick" Lincoln; sisters, Deb Lincoln and Laura Lincoln and her children; step-father, Larry Scharper; step-siblings, Terry (Tracy) Scharper and children, Charlotte (Dan) Gordon and children and Cory (Deb) Scharper and children; in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Scharper; paternal grandparents, Tom and Ila Lincoln; maternal grandparents, Delbert Loudermilk and Elleanora Rex; and in-laws Sam and Pat Sampson.

Danell loved all dogs and all dogs loved Danell so in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Danell Sampson Dog Park Memorial Fund at the Home Trust and Savings Bank, 628 Main Street, Osage, IA 50461. For accounting purposes, the bank requests that memorial checks be made out to Lynne Wright and marked Danell Sampson memorial in the memo field. Memorials will be used for improvements to the park.

Danell was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial picture board will be available for you to bring your favorite photo of Danell to share.