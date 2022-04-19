Menu
Daniel K. "Dan" Chisholm
Daniel "Dan" K. Chisholm

MASON CITY-Daniel "Dan" K. Chisholm, 81 of Mason City, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Scriptural Wake Services will begin at 6:30pm at the funeral home.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Apr
21
Service
6:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA
