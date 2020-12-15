Menu
Daniel D. Swartz Sr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Daniel D. Swartz Sr.

February 3, 1935-December 11, 2020

Clear Lake - Daniel "Dan" D. Swartz Sr., 85, died on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Manly Specialty Care Center.

According to Dan's wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial may be held at a later date.

Daniel was born on February 3, 1935, in Hanlontown, IA to Samuel B. Swartz II and Charlotte (McEnelly) Swartz.

He attended Hanlontown Public Schools all 12 years and graduated at the head of his class. He was a decorated Eagle Scout, played baseball, basketball and was in choir.

While in school, Dan met Shirley Orcutt. They married on February 4, 1954, and were together for sixty-four and a half years.

During that time, they had three children, Daniel Doug Jr. (Nancy) of Algona IA, Julie (Fred Parish) of Pasadena, TX and Kenneth L. (Anke) of Manly, IA

Over the years Dan graduated from Gates Business College, worked for Kehe Construction Co. in Waverly, IA, Thermogas Co. in Waterloo, IA and Watertower Paint & Repair Co. in Clear Lake, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, Samuel and David, and his parents.

Left to honor his memory are his three children, their spouses, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his sister (Jeanne Sears).

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColoniaChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
Shot trap for a number of years with Dan at River City Rifle and Pistol Club. He and Kenny were monday night regulars, always fun to have around. He will be missed by the Monday night trap league. Our sympathies to Kenny and family.
Troy Christiansen
December 16, 2020
