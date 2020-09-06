Darla Kammrad

(1958-2020)

Darla Kammrad, 61, of Thornton, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at MercyOne – North Iowa, in Mason City. A Celebration of Her Life will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19 at the Sheffield City Park. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton by her husband.

Darla Leann Kammrad was born November 6, 1958 in Blue Earth, Minnesota a daughter of Larry and Norma (Espeland) Peters. She received her education in Swea City and a country school near Kanaranzi, Minnesota, graduating from Sheffield Chapin with the Class of 1977. She then attended Hamilton Business College.

On October 7, 1978 Darla was united in marriage with Doug Kammrad at the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. This marriage was blessed with two sons.

She worked as a medical transcriptionist in Sibley and later at Farm and Home Publishing in Belmond. She also worked at Principal and Stephen's Hearing Aid Center in Mason City and did in home childcare.

Darla was an animal lover and especially enjoyed owls and eagles. She had a love/hate relationship with the Minnesota Vikings, loving the team, hating the disappointments they sometimes delivered to the fans. She enjoyed time with her family and was a great cook and was known for her fried chicken. She also was a gifted artist and painted holiday pictures on many windows over the years.

Darla's husband Doug died in 1998. Due to health issues Darla needed to stop working several years ago. She was cared for by her parents until a stroke 3 years ago required her movement to the Sheffield Care Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Jeremy (Dani) Kammrad, Menno, SD and their children Sydnee and Tyree; Derek (Annette Kammrad, Plymouth, IA and their children Tjaden (Cortni) Kammrad their son Aksel; Cortlyn and Kaeleah Kammrad; her parents; Larry and Norma Peters, Sheffield; brother: Darvin Peters (friend Julie), Meservey.

Darla is preceded in death by her husband and sister-in-law Tracy Peters in 2017 and two cousins, Kim Wischmeyer and Cindy Trenary.

