Darlene Rae Ferley

February 14, 1934-June 14, 2021

ALBERT LEA – Darlene Rae Ferley, 87, of Albert Lea, passed away on June 14, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Community surrounded by her family and St. John's staff.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am, on June 18, 2021, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA. Burial at the Silver Lake cemetery will immediately follow the service.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, on June 17 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, 2210 E. Main St, Albert Lea, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Casual attire is requested at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials in Darlene's honor may be sent to Silver Lake Lutheran Church.

Darlene was born February 14, 1934, in rural Northwood, the daughter of Norris and Laura (Larson) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed at Silver Lake Lutheran Church. Darlene married Seymour Ferley at Silver Lake on June 22, 1952. She was a lifelong member of Silver Lake, including serving on Ladies Aid for decades.

Darlene graduated from Northwood High School in 1951. Darlene was a homemaker and farming partner of her husband, Seymour. She worked hard alongside him and their children to manage the family farm.

Darlene loved square dancing, polka music, and traveling. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Darlene was a talented homemaker; she took meticulous care of the family home, and she was a gifted baker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Seymour Ferley of Albert Lea; son, Lynn Ferley, and daughter, Robyn (Jim) Carter; six grandchildren, Tana (fiancé Don Lichay Peaco, Michael (Keely) Ferley, Travis Ferley, Natalie (Anneke) Moretz, Andrea Moretz, and Stefanie (Crystal) Moretz; two great-grandchildren, Jason and Raylee Peaco; sister, Sharon (Art) Moretz, and brother, Richard (Marlys) Nelson; sisters-in-law, Jean Nelson, and Judy Nelson; several nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Norris and Laura Nelson; her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Tomas Badik; her brothers, Robert Nelson and Wayne Nelson; and her brothers and sister's in-law, Glen and Lila Ferley, and Leo and Ardella Hagen.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John's Lutheran Community in Albert Lea for their loving care of Darlene.