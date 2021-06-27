Darlene C. Mayer

September 9, 1927-June 23, 2021

OSAGE-Darlene C. Mayer, age 93, of Osage, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the church in Osage.

Darlene was born September 9, 1927, in Lyle, Minnesota, the daughter of Harry and Emma (Elverum) Jordan. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lyle. Darlene attended schools in Lyle and graduated from Lyle High School. She married Eugene "Gene" Mayer on September 16, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Darlene was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, and participated in various religious groups.

Darlene enjoyed volunteering at church, cross-stitching, crocheting, sewing, and playing bridge and 500. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved hearing stories about her grandchildren and great grandchildren and proudly displayed their pictures in her home.

Darlene is survived by her children, Lynda Innes of Jesup, Dave (Judy) Mayer of Osage and Roger (Carrie) Mayer of St. Ansgar; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters-in-law, Marge Weis and Yvonne (Bill) Yezek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene in 2005; son-in-law, Dave Innes; and sister, Melba Mayer-Leidall.

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706, www.schroedertfuneralhomes.com