Darlene Rodberg
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Darlene Rodberg

May 18, 1943-March 11, 2021

FOREST CITY-Darlene Rodberg, age 77 died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A graveside service and a celebration of Darlene's life will be held at a later date this spring. The inurnment will be in Brush Point Cemetery, Fertile, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service, 105 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA 50436, or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Darlene Beverly Rodberg was born on May 18, 1943 in Forest City to parents Harry and Verna (Chentland) Rodberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Fertile Lutheran Church. Darlene attended Fertile school, graduating in 1961.

She started her career working for Alex Despenas at Midwest Construction in Mason City. In 1965, she moved to St. Louis where she became a stewardess for Ozark Airlines. In 1975, following the death of her mother, she moved back to Forest City to live with her dad. Darlene was switchboard operator at Winnebago Industries, retiring after 30 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her friends and going on bus trips. She had been to 48 states and several European countries. Darlene enjoyed drinking coffee with her Winnebago retiree friends, and having lunch with the Fertile girls at many local restaurants. She liked watching the Hawkeyes play sports, and even has a Hawkeye engraved on her tombstone. She looked forward to family gatherings and birthday parties for her nieces and nephews. She had John 3:16 marked in her Bible-that says it all.

Darlene is survived by one brother and his wife, Harlan and Mary Rodberg of Forest City; two nephews Eugene & Polly Rodberg of Des Moines, IA and Roger Rodberg of Charleston, SC; and two nieces, Sheila & Jeff Chose of Kiester, MN, and Linda & Nate Hunt of Mason City, IA. She is also survived by five great-nieces Krystal (Adam) Hengesteg and their kids Penny and Wyatt of Fairmont, MN, Taylor Chose of Wells, MN, Abigail Chose of Iowa City, IA, Evelynn Hunt of Mason City, and Eleanora Hunt of Mason City; and two special cousins Donna & Larry Nelson of Fertile, IA, and Connie Johnson of Nevada, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Service
12:45p.m.
Brush Point Cemetery
HWY 9 East, Hanlontown, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Darlene passing she went on a lot of bus trips with me and we had so much fun .She always was willing to do different things . So Harlan cherish all the memory and fun times you had with her. God bless you and your family .A friend and your guide on the bus trips Judy Wiemann from Belmond, I a
Judy wiemann
March 15, 2021
I was so saddened to see that Darlene had passed. My deepest sympathy Harlan, to you and your family. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I so enjoyed chatting with Darlene at our Fertile girl lunches.
Fran Steltzner
March 14, 2021
