Darline Elaine Monson
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Darline Elaine Monson

Forest City - Darline Elaine Monson born August 6, 1933, passed away Saturday, December 18th at 7:50 pm at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial donations may be made to the family or to the Animal Rescue League, Des Moines or Patriots for Pets, Clear Lake or your local animal shelter in her honor.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.