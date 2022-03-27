Menu
Darrell K. Ulve
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 29 2022
10:00a.m.
Kensett Cemetery
Darrell K. Ulve

March 25, 2022

KENSETT-Darrell K. Ulve, 83 of Kensett passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Kensett Cemetery with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

Surviving are his wife, Reta; children, Todd (Vicky) Ulve and Teri (Barry) Bodtke; grandchildren, Alex Moore, Jessica Ulve and Alicia Ulve; siblings; Reta's siblings; a brother-in-law; as well as extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Linda Ulve; siblings, Kathy (Gary) Briggs and Carol Shaefer; mother-in-law, Wegie (Ray) Eskildsen; and father-in-law, Clifton Bjorgo.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242.

ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
