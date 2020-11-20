Darwin K. Lyons

March 8, 1940-November 16, 2020

Darwin Keith Lyons, 80, of Burlington, died at 2:19 PM Monday, November 16, 2020.

Born March 8, 1940, in Rolla, MO, he was the son of William Carl and Verda Lorraine Rubin Lyons. On August 8, 1998, he married Claudia Jane Arnold in Burlington, IA.

Darwin was a payroll accountant for Ideal Ready Mix and JJ Steel.

He was a 1958 graduate of Clear Lake High School in Clear Lake, IA. He graduated from Buena Vista University in Mason City, IA with an Associates Degree in Accounting.

Darwin had a passion for music and was a talented saxophone player. Darwin enjoyed sharing his love for music with others and did so by participating in several local bands and ensembles. He could often be found arranging music, some of which were performed in the summers by the Knox-Galesburg Symphony. He was also a member of the Burlington Municipal Band, Southeast Iowa Band, Bullis-Rutter Big Band, North Iowa Jazz Ensemble, and ClassSax. When he wasn't practicing his musical skills he enjoyed collecting stamps.

Survivors include his wife, Claudia Lyons of Burlington; son, Colonel (Ret) William Allan Lyons of Fort Worth, TX; daughters, Ellen Frances (Jeff) Deets of Rockwell, IA, Roberta Joanne (Brian) Overson of Fertile, IA, and Deborah Lynn (Ken) Marquard of Rockwell, IA; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Frances Hugh (Diane) Lyons of Loveland, CO; and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

A Memorial service for Mr. Lyons will be held at a date and time to be announced later.

Memorials have been established for the Burlington Municipal Band and First Congregational Church. Memorials and cards of condolences can be mailed to Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division, and will be forwarded to the family.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Darwin's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.