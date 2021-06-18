Daryl Dean Bartsch

December 3, 1934-June 5, 2021

Daryl Dean Bartsch, a 42 year resident of White Bear Lake, aged 86, passed away on June 5, 2021, after complications from a fall while visiting Naples, Florida.

Daryl was born on December 3, 1934 to Arnold Earnest Bartsch and Esther Margaret (Dunker) Bartsch in Osage, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa, served in the United States Army at the end of the Korean War, and moved to Los Angeles, California, where he began a career as a probation officer. Daryl later enrolled at the University of Southern California as a graduate student and earned a Master's degree in Public Administration. Daryl met his wife Norma in Los Angeles. They married in 1965 and started a family. Daryl left government service in the 1970s to join a medical device company in Santa Barbara, after which he and Norma moved with their two boys to Minnesota, where they started a medical device distribution business. They operated that company until 2018, when Daryl finally retired.

Daryl loved his family, his home life, and the area restaurants. A devoted Christian, he was known for his laugh, frequent conversation, and his deep appreciation of a long and active life well lived.

Daryl was preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverly Argo of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Norma, children, Eric (Dawn) of Naples, Florida and Kendall (Anne) of Hugo, Minnesota, his brother Wayne of Fontainebleau, France, and grandchildren Faith (Bartsch) Osten and Kayla, of Washington, D.C. and Amelia and Sydney of Hugo, Minnesota.

A late-summer interment service for family and close friends is being planned at the Osage Cemetery in Osage, Iowa.