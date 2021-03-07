David E. "Abe" Abrahams

April 10, 1939-March 5, 2021

NORTHWOOD-David E. "Abe" Abrahams, 81, of Northwood passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood. Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A Livestream of the services may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/David Edward Abrahams was born April 10, 1939 in Blooming Prairie, MN the son of Bernard "Ben" and Edith (Adams) Abrahams. Growing up in the North Iowa area, David attended Northwood High School, graduating in 1957. On June 9, 1960 he married the love of his life, Phyllis Folkerts in Carpenter, and the couple was blessed with a son, Kevin. For numerous years David worked as a mechanic at John Deere and later at Implement in Northwood for 44 years before his retirement. Over the years David also worked for many local farmers assisting with equipment repairs. Though David could be perceived as reserved, he had quite the sense of humor that he loved to share. David found joy in the outdoors, whether it was traveling on snowmobiles or ATVs with his son or long drives around the countryside to check the crops. David enjoyed fishing and personal visits with friends and family. Those left to cherish his life are his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; siblings, Betty (Carl) Tesch of Lincoln, NE, Vernon Abrahams of Mason City, Duane (Karen) Abrahams of Northwood, and Mary Montgomery of Mason City, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Gloria Floy of Phoenix, AZ, Janice Sheffler of Ft. Madison, IA, and LeAnn Berven of Temple, TX; as well as many other extended family members and friends. Preceding him in death are his son Kevin, in 2018; parents, Bernard "Ben" and Edith; his sisters, Barbara, Sharon, Margaret and Shirley; and a brother, Roger.

