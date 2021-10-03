Menu
David A. Backus
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

David A. Backus

VENTURA – David A. Backus, 73, of Ventura, IA passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave., Clear Lake, Iowa followed by a Celebration of Life Reception from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Wildfire Restaurant, 2 West Lake Street, Ventura, Iowa.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
United Methodist Church
508 2nd Ave., Clear Lake, IA
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wildfire Restaurant
2 West Lake Street, Ventura, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 4, 2021
