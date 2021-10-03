David A. Backus

VENTURA – David A. Backus, 73, of Ventura, IA passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave., Clear Lake, Iowa followed by a Celebration of Life Reception from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Wildfire Restaurant, 2 West Lake Street, Ventura, Iowa.

