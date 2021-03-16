David James Bowers

CLEAR LAKE–David James Bowers, 79, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dan Miller and Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.