Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David James Bowers
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

David James Bowers

CLEAR LAKE–David James Bowers, 79, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dan Miller and Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Clear Lake Church of Christ
2010 14th Ave N., Clear Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss linda
John Fjone
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results