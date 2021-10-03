David L. Cobb Jr.

March 28, 1965-September 27, 2021

ROCKWELL-David L. Cobb Jr. , 56, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center of Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the family farm, 5538 Olive Avenue, Rockwell, Iowa 50469.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lisa Cobb, 5538 Olive Avenue, Rockwell, Iowa.

Dave Cobb Jr. was born March 28, 1965 in Forest City. He graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1983. After high school, he worked for Curries in Mason City for 35 years. Dave was united in marriage to Lisa on August 28, 2009 in Mason City.

Dave enjoyed spending time outside and tending to his garden. His passions were hunting, fishing, bee keeping, lifelong martial artist and protector of his family. During the winter months he would make wine to give to his family and friends. Dave looked forward to the many fishing trips he took with family and raising his dogs.

Dave is survived by his wife, Lisa Cobb of Rockwell; seven children, Kendall (Tyler) Cobb, Jennifer Johnson, Braden (Valerie) Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Curtis (Chelsea) Johnson, Amber (Joe) Funk, and Andrew (Danielle) Cobb; eight grandchildren, Drake, Traeytin, Dominic, Bryton, Braden Jr., Teagan, Trinity, and Myah; mother, Judy Cobb; sister, Donna (Scott) Asche; brother, Don (Nikki) Cobb.

Dave is preceded in death by his father, David Cobb Sr..

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com