Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David L. Cobb Sr.
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

David L. Cobb Sr.

August 27, 1945 - December 21, 2020

Mason City - David L. Cobb Sr. passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A private family celebration of his life will be held at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

David Lloyd Cobb Sr. was born August 27, 1945, the son of Dickerson and Edith V. (Anderson) Cobb. Growing up in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota, David began working at a young age. He worked for Water Tower Paint and Repair, Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel, on the farm in Manly, and retired from IMI Cornelius. For many years David shoed horses in the North Iowa and Southern Minnesota areas.

David was a hard working man who rarely gave himself enough time to sit down. He enjoyed time outside, whether it was hunting, fishing, or playing with the kids and grandchildren. From early on, horses were a staple in his life. David showed and raised horses for numerous years. He found great pride in caring and preparing for shows which led to his desire to go to horse shoeing school. David's family was his world and he was his grandchildren's biggest fan. David could be quite the jokester, even if everyone else didn't get the joke.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 56 years, Judy; his children, David Jr. (Lisa) Cobb of Rockwell, Donna (Scott) Asche of Mason City, and Don (Nikki) Cobb of Plymouth; grandchildren, Kendall, Amber, Andrew, David, Cooper, and Cameron; many beloved great-grandchildren; siblings, Fred Cobb, Richard Cobb, Paul Cobb, Janice Peterson, Viva Nelson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Walt Cobb and Tommy Cobb.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dave was a kind man and very easy to talk with. He will be missed by all who knew him. Hang on to your ptrcious memories as they’re priceless. Deepest Sympathy to all of his family
George and Pam Mathews
Friend
December 30, 2020
So shocked to see of David's passing. Know that I am thinking of you and keeping you in my thoughts. Take care, As Always, Helen and Tom
Helen Neibauer
December 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always remembered Dave coming to our farm and shoeing my horse. He was a good man and will be missed. Prayers for your family.
Jennifer Bohman
December 27, 2020
So sorry too hear of Davids passing-take care
Bob Linden
December 27, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. What a great man. He was a joy to visit with while he worked on the horses. He was very talented. My thoughts and prayers to his family. It´s such a rough year as well. Hugs
Lori Valasek
December 24, 2020
May the love of God be with you at this time of need. May he shelter you with the knowledge that Dave is in peace and comfort. Dave will stay close to you and as time goes by he waits for you in heaven..
Joan and Ken Baird
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Dave was a wonderful person. Great with horses, taught me everything I know about horse shoeing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Wendi Gardinier
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results