Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Lenhart
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

David Lenhart

August 19, 1952-September 28, 2020

Mason City – David Joseph Lenhart, 68, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Open Bible Church, 609 S 8th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Dave was born August 19, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa. He attended Newman Catholic High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he worked a variety of jobs, but Dave's passion was working for the Lord in ministry both in and out of the church. Through this he developed many lasting relationships.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Kristie Doebel (Robert), and son, Michael Lenhart (Robin); grandsons, Brennen and Braxton Doebel, and many cousins and extended family.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Lenhart and multiple other family members who were well loved.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Open Bible Church
609 S 8th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.