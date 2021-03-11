Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Lee Nielson
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

David Lee Nielson

MASON CITY-David Lee Nielson, 59, of Mason City, IA passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his residence.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 until 5 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for David's family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.