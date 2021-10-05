Menu
David Stroberg
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Osage High School

David Stroberg

January 20, 1949-September 29, 2021

OSAGE-David Stroberg, 72, of Osage, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center of Mason City. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was born January 20, 1949 in Osage Iowa. He was one of 12 children born to Louis and Winona (Adams) Stroberg. He graduated from Osage High School, class of 1967. David worked for Winnebago Industries in Forest City for 44 years and enjoyed farming all of his life.

He is survived by his siblings Evelyn Stroberg, Carol Stroberg, Sandra (Gary) Grandbois, Louis Stroberg, Darlene (Jim) Wilkinson, Arnold (Sheila) Stroberg, Ida (David) Stangl, Nancy (Mark) Knutson, Chris Stroberg; numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Donna and Elaine, and Godson Trent Knutson. David was loved by his family and will be dearly missed.


Published by Globe Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2021.
