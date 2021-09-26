David Lee Wells

December 3, 1943-September 7, 2021

David Lee Wells, age 77, was born in Riceville, Iowa on December 3, 1943, to Harold and Marjorie (Stevenson) Wells. He was raised by Harold and Irene Wells after his mother Marjorie passed away in a fire along with his 3 siblings in 1949 in Otranto, IA. David passed away on September 7, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marble Rock Community Center on Friday, Oct 8, 2021 from 5-10 pm for Family only and on Saturday, Oct 9, 2021 from 1-6 pm for Family and Friends. This Celebration of Life will be for David Lee Wells and Janice Ann Johnson. David's sister, Janice passed away on September 14, 2020.

David was married to Thelma Sue Upshaw in Otranto Iowa on August 4th 1963 and had 2 children Steven and Melinda. Years later after a divorce, David married Diane Martha Galabinske on June 5, 1971 in West Bend, WI and had 2 children Laura and Kevin, then later divorced.

David graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1962. He loved to travel, but spent most of his life in Iowa. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, working on motors, boating, playing pool, chess, building model airplanes and reading. He loved to design and invent always looking for a better way to engineer something. He had numerous patents, and shared his discoveries with everyone. In 1977, he invented and patented a hydraulic intensifier for the lightweight Log Boss Splitter. He founded Wells Manufacturing Inc. that was Marble Rocks' first manufacturing plant employing over 50 people at its peak. David was most comfortable in the shop working on his next invention bringing his ideas to life. David will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children: Steven Wells (Teresa) - Marble Rock, IA Melinda Johnson (Brad) - Mason City, IA Laura Holtz (Daryl) - Mason City, IA Kevin Wells - Marble Rock, IA and siblings: Vern Wells - Lake Charles, LA Nancy Morgan (Richard)- Ottawa, IA Karolyn Taylor - West Bend, WI Diane Knoske (Mike)- Kewaskum, WI along with numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, Gary, Leslie, Wendell and Daryl, and 2 sisters Barbara and Janice Johnson.