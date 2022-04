Dawn Merrick

MASON CITY-Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. She was surrounded by her loving family in her time of need.

Care of the family has been entrusted to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel; arrangements are pending at this time.

