Deborah K. Severson
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Deborah K. Severson

July 17, 1952-December 12, 2020

Mason City - Deborah Kay Severson, 68, of Mason City, Iowa passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center. Deb was born on July 17, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa to Charles and Margaret (Dunbar) Moon. She graduated in 1970 from Mason City High School and upon graduating she started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where she served for over 30 years. Deb will forever be remembered as a giving person who loved spending time with her family and listening to Elvis Presley. Her life centered around her two children, Heather and Travis, that she shared with former spouse, Vaughn Severson. She loved attending her son's sporting events and her daughter's music events. She taught them to bake (her monster cookies were legendary) and more importantly she taught them about the importance of giving to others, as she cared for her patients as if they were her family.

Survivors include her two children, Heather (Severson) Pedelty and her husband Isaac of Urbandale, Iowa and Travis Severson and his wife Kendra of Spring, Texas; two grandchildren, Vaughn and Elise Pedelty; siblings Sherry Wallis of Farmington, Arkansas and Chuck Moon (Darla) of Osage, Iowa; brother-in-law Gene Schwade of Mason City, Iowa and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Charles Moon; sister, Lois Schwade and brother, Mike Moon.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. She was a neighbor throughout our childhood,friend and classmate! You will be missed.
Wendy (Booth) Christenson
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Heather and Travis. Prayers going out to the rest of the family
Bonnie Hedrick Graham
December 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers Heather and Travis and your families in the loss of your mom and grandma.
Tracy Hedrick-Anderson
December 15, 2020
