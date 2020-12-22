Menu
Debra and Bruce Kamp
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Debra and Bruce Kamp

Britt, Iowa – Debra Sue Kamp, 56 and Bruce Allen Kamp, 52 both of Britt, Iowa died in a motor vehicle accident, Thursday, December 17, 2020 in rural Hancock County, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 110 340th St., Titonka, Iowa with Rev. Kim Peterson officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are mandated and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services can be viewed on the funeral home website following services.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bruce and Deb Kamp memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
110 340th St., Titonka, IA
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
110 340th St., Titonka, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with deb at shopko she was a happy go lucky person
Jeremy
December 22, 2020
