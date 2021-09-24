Menu
Delbert R. "Del" Borchardt
Riceville High School
Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home - Riceville
407 Woodland Ave
Riceville, IA

Delbert R. "Del" Borchardt

Delbert R. "Del" Borchardt, age 82, of Riceville, IA, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, IA, following a long illness.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Riceville, Iowa with Rev. Matthias Wollberg officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery Riceville, Iowa; where Military Honors will be rendered by Riceville American Legion Post 244. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, at the Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Riceville, IA
407 Woodland Ave., Riceville, IA
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
105 W 6th Street, Riceville, IA
Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home - Riceville
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.