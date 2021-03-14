Delores Ann (Plagge) McDermott

March 4, 1938 - March 10, 2021

CLEAR LAKE - Delores Ann (Plagge) McDermott, 83, of Clear Lake, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, while battling lymphoma in Dover, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Delores was born March 4, 1938 in Hampton IA to Frederick Plagge and Sena (Devries). She married the love of her life, Vincent McDermott from Kingsley IA, on June 20, 1959 in Belmond, IA. Vince preceded her in death on September 10, 2019. It is comforting for her family to know that they are once again reunited.

Delores loved to visit with people and always had a big smile for everyone she met. She loved to dote on her family by cooking up a spread of food. She enjoyed making her German Sweet Chocolate Cake from scratch, pumpkin and cherry pies, and always whipping something up at a moment's notice. She loved reading cookbooks, cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, and attending her grandchildren's activities over the years. She and Vince were championship bowlers in their younger years, enjoyed their time traveling to-and-fro, checking up "on those kids," and visiting with their Thornton Coffee Club friends whenever they could.

Delores attended Franklin Consolidated and graduated from High School in 1956. She was the middle-school secretary at CAL Community when her children were young until 1974. She independently owned a beauty salon out of her home and eventually operated Dee's Hair Hut in Alexander. Her family was most proud of her accomplishment of graduating from Hamilton Business College in 1986 with a 4.0 GPA and perfect attendance. She went on to work at the North Iowa Eye Clinic in Mason City. She volunteered many hours playing the organ at church services at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond. She was a current member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

Delores is survived by her sons, John (Sue) McDermott from Dover, MN, grandchildren, Joshua Mark, Jacob Matthew (Kayla), and great-grandchildren, Ronan John and Ellis Jane; and Mark (Shelene) McDermott from Panora, IA and grandchildren, Madison Ann and Ali Marie; her brother, Marvin (Lavonne) Plagge from Latimer IA; as well as many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.