Dennis G. Bartusek

February 15, 1960-August 29, 2021

TEMPE, AZ-Dennis G. Bartusek, 61, of Tempe, Arizona passed away August 29, 2021 at Dobson Home, Hospice of the Valley, with his son and brother by his side. This was after a year long battle with cancer.

Dennis was born February 15, 1960 to Robert and Marlys (Hoskins) Bartusek in Mason City. He graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls in 1978. Later he moved to Arizona. He met Kristina Schwab and on October 5, 1991 they were married. To this union a son, Austin was born in 1996. They were divorced in 2010.

Dennis worked at United Stationers for 31 years. He was an avid Phoenix Cardinals fan. He did a lot of reading on insulators that his father collected. But most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his son, Austin.

Dennis is survived by his son Austin; siblings Denise (Mike) Rottinghaus, Nora Springs; David (Cindy) Bartusek, Waukee, IA. Nephews; Jim and Brandon Rottinghaus; Trevor and Shae Bartusek and niece Mackenzie (Johnny) Mahoney; special aunt; Shirley Suby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He will be buried at a later date in Sheffield, IA.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband Steve and Dennis were best buddies when they were at NIACC. Dennis was the best man at our wedding (we just celebrated our 38th anniversary yesterday). He was always so much fun to be around. Sending prayers and our deepest condolences to Austin, Denise, and David.
Virginia Dickens
Friend
September 25, 2021
My sympathy to the family of Dennis. Denise, remember you from the Clinic
David Meyer
September 24, 2021
