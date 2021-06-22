Menu
Dennis Eugene Cook
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Dennis Eugene Cook

September 25, 1948-June 19, 2021

THORNTON-Dennis Eugene Cook, longtime resident of Thornton, passed away June 19, 2021.

Dennis was born on September 25, 1948 to Kenneth and Mary (Sweet) Cook in Charles City, IA. Dennis and his wife of 51 years, Nikki (Jones) Cook, have resided in Thornton where they raised their children, Chad (Chris), Lori and Scott (Jill) Cook.

Dennis is the brother of Karla Holtz and Barbara Forbes. He is the grandfather of Josh (Kelcey) Henley, Steven (Ariel) Cook, Suzi (Eric) Welsh, Jayson (Deva) Cook, Collin Cook, Kellan Cook-Thomas, Sophie Cook and Stella Cook. He is the great-grandfather of Aurora Cook, Jackson Henley and Grace Welsh. He is the brother-in-law of Judy and Robert Veselis. Other family members are Lisa and Dennis Heitland.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Joseph Jones, mother-in-law Grace Jones, and two sisters-in-law, Peggy Ann Jones and Suzanne Jones.

We are thankful for Dennis' life and the love and support he gave to all of us. He will be missed by all who love him.

Dennis will be cremated and a private Celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st. Ave. N, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Suzi and Family, Larry and I send our love, sympathy and prayers to each of you. May you be comforted that we too believe that he had the best view of all of your blessed and lovely wedding day. Please know how much we care and are so sorry. We pray you can find peace knowing He is well, whole, and forever with you. Sincerely, Larry and Sondra Welsh
Sondra and Larry Welsh
June 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Elaine & Steve O´Donnell
June 22, 2021
I am sooo sorry Nikki n family! A quiet soul has been set free n will now live in your hearts forever!
Cindee
June 22, 2021
Nikki, Chad, Lori, Scot and families, So sadden to hear about Denny. We had so much fun with your family when you lived in Alta Vista - you were my (Lynn's) first friends when I came here to teach. He will always have a special place in our hearts. Hugs to you all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Lynn and Lyle
Lyle and Lynn Ries
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Family, Our hearts go out to you in this loss. Oh, Suzi, on your wedding day, your grandpa watched from the heavens in the Glory of God, who was holding his hand smiling with your grandfather at your beautiful wedding. Our hearts go out to you honey and to the entire family.. Hugs and Blessings.
Sondra Welsh and Larry Welsh
Other
June 22, 2021
Sorry to read this. Condolences to his family.
Jean and jerry alspach
June 22, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. He will be missed by all that crossed his path. Rest In Peace
The Brosdahls
Friend
June 22, 2021
