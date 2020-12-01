Dennis D. Thompson

September 21, 1955-November 26, 2020

Dennis "Denny" Darrell Thompson, 65, peacefully died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Rochester Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN.

In light of COVID-19, there will be a graveside memorial at Osage Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The family asks that non-immediate family members attending the memorial to please remain in your car to allow immediate family to gather around the gravesite. Masks are required at the gravesite service.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 1119 Heritage Drive, Osage, IA, 50461.

Denny was born on September 21, 1955 in Osage to Dale "Dean" Thompson and Irene Mathiesen Thompson. He had three brothers and one sister. He married the love of his life, Virginia "Ginger" Foth Thompson on July 12, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.

Denny lived in Osage his entire life. He was a quiet, kind, thoughtful and gracious man with an outstanding smile that lit up any room he was in. He was also incredibly hard-working, working for the City of Osage for 44 years. At the time of his retirement in 2017, he was the longest-running employee of the City of Osage. He took great pride in this achievement.

Denny was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Osage and served on its cemetery board for many years. He loved nature, and was an avid birdwatcher, having a special affinity for cardinals. He also enjoyed traveling, doing house projects, and watching sports. He was a tried and true Minnesota Vikings fan. More than anything, he prioritized his precious time with his beloved family, friends and dogs, Ivy and Jasper.

Denny is survived by his wife, Ginger, two sons, Lincoln (Jennifer) Thompson of Osage and Grant Thompson (Cecilia Mische) of Roseville, MN; daughter Hillary (Thompson) Chisholm of Osage; four grandchildren Sawyer Chisholm, Dominique Adams, Jasmine Blaha and Emma Blaha; one great-granddaughter Kennedy Shoars; mother Irene Thompson of Osage; sister Debra (Robert) Barclay of Osage; brother David (Dana) Thompson of Osage; and sister-in-law Geri Thompson of St. Ansgar.

He was preceded in death by his father Dean Thompson; two brothers Darwin Thompson and Douglas Thompson; parents-in-law, Thomas and Darlene Foth; and brother-in-law Fred Foth.