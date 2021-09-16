Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Dodd
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Dennis Dodd

MASON CITY-Dennis Dodd, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm prior to the Celebration at the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Grace Evangelical Free Church
440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m.
Grace Evangelical Free Church
440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry for your great loss Rany and family.
Steve Bell
Other
September 30, 2021
Our thought sand prayers as you celebrate the life of Dennis Dodd ...
Tennis & Judi Gordon
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger @ Shirley WYBORNY
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results