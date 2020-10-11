Dennis J. Johnson

(1945-2020)

Dennis James Johnson, 75, of Rural Mason City died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City following his battle with cancer. A committal service will be held June 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa. Dennis, the son of James H. Johnson and Evelyn (Neuhring) Johnson was born January 2, 1945 at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. He graduated from Rockwell High School and served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Providence CLG-6 with his brother, Ronald, during the Vietnam War. Dennis was united in marriage to Cobina Coviello while on active duty as a sailor in Sand Diego, CA on March 12, 1966. The couple was blessed with two children, David and Samantha. Eventually the couple , their young son, David and baby, Samantha, moved to Mason City where Dennis opened American Auto Body Shop for many years until retirement. Dennis enjoyed flying model air planes that he built as a member of the local R.C. Club of Mason City. He also enjoyed going to car shows and time spent in the shop building hot rods. Most of all, Dennis loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Cobina; children, David (Shelly) Johnson of Houston, TX and Samantha Johnson of Independence, MO; four grandchildren, David's son, Zachary and Samantha's children, Courtney, Derek and Ella; his sister, Nadine (Larry) Neir of Kansas and their children, Lana, Lynn and Kevin; brother, Ronald (Jody) and their children, Angela and Andrew; special cousins, Linda, Marlys and Marlene; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Those preceding him in death are his parents, James and Evelyn Johnson; a special aunt and uncle, Lester and Margie Neuhring who cared for Dennis at their farm near Rockwell. Condolences may be left to Dennis' family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.