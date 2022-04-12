Dennis Lee Schwab

November 28, 1950-March 28, 2022

Funeral services for Dennis Schwab were held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Algona. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery.

Dennis Lee Schwab was born November 28, 1950, in Forest City, Iowa, the son of Harold and Astred (Pearson) Schwab. He grew up on the family farm near Corwith and attended school in Corwith, graduating from the Corwith-Wesley High School in 1969. Dennis went onto attend North Iowa Area Community College and then the University of Iowa before returning home to farm the family farm.

On January 7, 1978, Dennis was united in marriage to Connie Krenik at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center, Minnesota. After their marriage they lived, farmed and raised their two children on the Schwab family farm near Corwith. Along with grain farming Dennis ran a farrow to finish hog operation on his farm for many years.

Dennis loved living and working on the farm and enjoyed giving their dog, Sophie Ann rides around the farm in the golf cart. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren making new and precious memories with them. Besides his family and farming, Dennis also enjoyed, golfing, sky diving, NHRA Drag Racing and listening to a wide variety of music especially orchestra and 80's rock.

Dennis served as a Boone Township Trustee; on the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation Board for 12 years; Prairie Winds RC & D Board for a number of years; was the past-president of the Iowa Research Farm in Kanawha for 10 plus years; served on the Agricultural Health Study Board for many years. He was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Algona, serving on many boards throughout the church and he also sang in the church choir.

Dennis died Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, at the age of 71.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Schwab of Corwith; son, Brandon and Sara Schwab and their children, Carter and Colin of Algona; daughter, Lindsay and Nolan Thilges and their children, Fiona and Coen of Clive. Also surviving are siblings, Marlys Talidis of Rockford, Illinois; Duane Schwab of Britt; Darlene Schwab of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Joy Schwab of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Astred Schwab.

Arrangements were handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.