Derek Cink
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Derek Cink

BRITT-Derek Cink, 48, of Britt passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Derek Cink will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
335 First Avenue South East, Britt, IA
Dec
17
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
335 First Avenue South East, Britt, IA
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
335 First Avenue South East, Britt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
