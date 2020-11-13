Diane Marie Judge

December 28, 1953-November 8, 2020

Diane Marie Judge (nee Tarr), 66, a loving wife, sister and aunt, died peacefully at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation Center in Washington, IA, on November 8, 2020, after a brave struggle with COPD and a lifelong battle with schizophrenia.

Born to Charlene and Don Tarr on December 28, 1953, Diane completed high school in Ventura where she was an outstanding athlete. In 1983, she married the love of her life, Steve Judge, who died in 2013. The couple lived in Mason City and Hampton before settling in Iowa City where they were tireless advocates for the mentally ill.

Friends can view a full obituary and share memories or express condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Judge family or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.