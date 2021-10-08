Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Marie Reams
ABOUT
Charles City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hauser Funeral Home
1205 S Main St
Charles City, IA

Diane Marie Reams

CHARLES CITY-Diane Marie Reams, 75, of Charles City passed away on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa due to complications caused by shingles.

A funeral Mass for Diane Reams will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and continue one hour prior to the mass on Friday at the church.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hauser Funeral Home
1205 S Main St, Charles City, IA
Oct
15
Memorial Gathering
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Charles City, IA
Oct
15
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Charles City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hauser Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hauser Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.