Dianna M. Weber

(1937-2020)

PHARR, TEXAS - Dianna Mae Weber 83 of Pharr Texas formally of Mason city, died peacefully at her home on August 12th 2020. Services will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Dianna Weber was born May 9,1937, in Cooperstown North Dakota to Clarence and Ethel (Michaelis) Paintner. She grew up on the family farm participating in FFA showing cattle and Duroc pigs. Dianna played clarinet in the band and was an avid reader. She graduated with honors from Cooperstown High School in 1955. She was joined in marriage to Elmo H. Arndt of Jessie North Dakota in 1954. They resided around the Cooperstown area. Dianna was employed by the Griggs County ASCS office for 10 years while raising her 3 children.

In 1964 the family moved to Iowa so Elmo could complete his graduate education. They moved to Mason city in 1966 where Elmo taught Physics and Dianna worked as secretary to the Dean at NIACC college until Elmo's death in 1977. Dianna was a lifetime learner and took many college courses. She later taught GED students through adult and continuing education. Dianna was a long-time member of Saint James Lutheran church in Mason City. She was an active member of the women's club, community kitchen and the renew center.

Dianna married George A. Weber of Mason City on September 2, 1978. They were married until George's death on August 4, 2007. After retiring from NIACC the couple enjoyed summers in Grand Marias, Minnesota with their campfire friends and winters in Pharr, Texas. After George's death, Dianna spent most of her time in Texas. There she played the Clarinet in the orchestra, sold tickets to the weekly dance, played in a ladies card club, had various hobbies and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Dianna is survived by her Daughters: Victoria Arndt (Robert Rohlfsen) of Iowa Falls, Jodi Arndt (Boileau) Chaska, Minnesota. Son: Michael Arndt (Denise Napoletano) Flagstaff, Arizona; Stepsons: Lee Weber (Yvonne) New Ulm, Minnesota, Jim Weber of Oregon; Grandchildren: Paul M. Miller (Renata) Omaha, Nebraska, Christopher J. Snere (Laura) Omaha, Nebraska, Andrew Boileau (Jessica) Chaska, Minnesota, Sarah Weber of Oregon; Great Grandchildren: Carson Klotter, Chaska, Minnesota, Isabella, Mia, Elizabeth Lua and Clara Miller, Charolette R. and John P. Snere Omaha, Nebraska; siblings: Dennis Paintner Fargo, North Dakota, Nadine Villella of Arizona, Jane Ott (Vernon) of Cooperstown, North Dakota; nieces, nephews, and many friends

Dianna was proceeded in Death by her parents: Clarence and Ethel

(Michaelis) Paintner; husbands: Elmo H. Arndt and George A. Weber; Granddaughter Kathryn S. Boileau; son in-law: Dennis A. Boileau; sister in-law: JoAnne Paintner; brother in-law: Joe Villella; nephew: Steven Villella.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com