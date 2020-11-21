Menu
Dirk L. Morrow

Dirk L. Morrow, 50, of 1539 Rock Grove Lane, Nora Springs died Tuesday, November 17m 2020 at his home.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Moore of Faith Baptist Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make donations to the Dirk Morrow memorial fund.

Further information and obituary will be found on the Fullerton Funeral Home's website at Fullertonfh.com or Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Fullerton Funeral Home
