Dolores A. Wagner

Dolores A. Wagner, 92, of Corwith, formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family service and burial is planned. The public Celebration of Dolores' life will be announced at a later date.

